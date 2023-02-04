Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

A deadly shooting was reported Saturday at the Oasis Club apartments off University Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.

Then, police said, the shooter got back into the red car and left the scene. The man who was shot attempted to drive off but ended up crashing into two vehicles a short distance away from where he was shot.

When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, the man was dead.

The man who was killed has not been identified, JSO said.

JSO said they are currently looking for the shooter but did not have information on the vehicle’s make or model. JSO is canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.