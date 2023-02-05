JSO makes arrest in fatal Hogan’s Creek apartment shooting in December

Aja Bailey, 30, was arrested in connection to the fatally shooting in Hogan's Creek in December.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man inside an apartment in the Hogan’s Creek area in December.

JSO said on Friday it arrested Aja Bailey, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, in connection to the murder.

In December, police were called to an apartment on Doctor Roy Baker Street. When they arrived to the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

JSO said after reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, detectives were able to connect Bailey to the shooting.

JSO did not provide a motive for the shooting or any other further details on the events of that day.

Police have not released the identity of the man who was shot.