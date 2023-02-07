65º

Jacksonville veteran, diehard Eagles fan surprised with tickets to Super Bowl

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

PHOENIX – A diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and Army veteran from Jacksonville got the surprise of a lifetime on Monday when she was gifted two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

TV personality Kay Adams and Cardinals player Victor Dimukeje surprised Jacksonville Wounded Warrior Lisa Crutch with two tickets to the game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl radio row. To top it off, Cardinals player Zach Ertz, a former Eagles tight end, surprised Crutch with a Facetime call afterward thanking her for her service.

Crutch thought she was being interviewed by Adams and Dimukeje to talk about her military service and work with Wounded Warrior Project when the two surprised her.

Crutch served in the Army from 1998 to 2006 and she says football and the Wounded Warrior Project have played a big part in her transition from service to the civilian world.

Since 2012, the NFL has donated over $11 million to the Wounded Warrior Project with a donation of over $1 million each year.

