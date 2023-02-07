New UF satellite campus coming to Jacksonville to focus on AI, medical technology: sources

UF Board of Trustees votes unanimously to select Sen. Ben Sasse as school’s president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida plans to build a new satellite campus in Jacksonville, sources told News4JAX.

Details are still limited, but from what Mayor Lenny Curry hinted at in a tweet, the campus will be downtown.

Big Jax announcement tomorrow at 11am. Huge for our city, metro area and downtown. This one is a generational game changer. #ILoveJax #BuildSomethingThatLasts #JacksonvilleonTheRise — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 7, 2023

News4JAX doesn’t know exactly where the campus will be built, but we’ve learned it will focus on artificial intelligence and medical technology.

The announcement comes more than a year after UF announced another new satellite campus in West Palm Beach.

The university’s new President, Ben Sasse will be in Jacksonville to make the announcement.

Monday was his first day on the job and this will be one of his first official acts.

Sasse has also been the subject of some controversy.

He’s been criticized for his stance on same-sex marriage.

On Monday, hundreds of students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on campus in Gainesville to protest his first day.

They eventually made their way inside the university’s administrative building and all the way up to Sasse’s office door.

Protestors delivered a list of demands, including maintaining all pre-existing commitments to DEI initiatives.

This comes after Gov. DeSantis announced plans to pull funding from those programs statewide.

Sasse sent a letter to the campus community, and it didn’t directly address the demonstrators’ demands, but writes, “We’re a community, and to do this well, we need a wide range of perspectives and voices. We have an opportunity to build a shared vision – about what it means to be both a land-grant institution and the flagship of the most dynamic state in the union.”

Sasse will join Curry in Jacksonville Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a news conference.