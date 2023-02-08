Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.

The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer.

JFRD said crews had to pull an elderly woman out of her bed and bring her to safety.

No one was hurt in the fire but the house is destroyed, Prosswimmer said.

Crews were still working to put out the fire at 9 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.