Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Bartram Park home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.

The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer.

JFRD said crews had to pull an elderly woman out of her bed and bring her to safety.

No one was hurt in the fire but the house is destroyed, Prosswimmer said.

Crews were still working to put out the fire at 9 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Photo from a viewer of smoke from house fire on Mondovi Lane. (WJXT)

