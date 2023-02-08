TELL US: What do you think about mandatory menstrual cycle reporting for high school athletes?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 16-member board of directors, made up of 14 men and 2 women, will vote on whether or not to make high school athletes report on their menstrual cycle.

The board’s vote is expected later this month. There will be an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the proposal.

