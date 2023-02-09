Nassau County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from early Jan. 11 when, according to the sheriff, a deputy shot and killed a woman who was “holding a BB-style rifle.”

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: The footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from early Jan. 11 when, according to the sheriff, a deputy shot and killed a woman who was “holding a BB-style rifle.”

Deputies said they responded around 2:15 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the Barbara Lane home of 47-year-old Donna Dale, who they said was threatening to harm herself.

When deputies arrived, they said, Dale was out of the house and in heavy brush on the property. The deputies could hear her but couldn’t see her, they said.

The Sheriff’s Office released two bodycam videos, and in the footage, deputies ask her repeatedly to come out of the bushes. She can be heard saying she has a real gun, but Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper previously said investigators determined the rifle she was holding was a “BB-style rifle.” At one point, a deputy can be heard saying, “We don’t want to kill you.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dale pointed the rifle at Deputy Christian Cofer, and he then fired a single shot, killing Dale.

Cofer, a seven-year veteran of the agency, was not hurt, nor were any other deputies.