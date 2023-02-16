DCPS: ‘Nothing actually happened or was found’ following threat at First Coast High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Coast High School was placed on lockdown late Thursday morning after someone phoned in a threat to 911, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 40-50 officers were called in, along with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. After an extensive search, JSO said, no threat was uncovered.

Assistant Chief Chuck Ford acknowledged the number of resources that were taken off the streets, but he said that response is the result of constant training, and that it indicates how serious they take these threats. The call is being traced, and if the caller is located, they will be facing felony charges.

Tuesday marked five years since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and since then, monitoring school treats has continued to be a priority for law enforcement.

Principal Fluent, of First Coast High School, stressed in a message to parents that nothing was found on campus of concern. Here’s the call that went to parents of students: