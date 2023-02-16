Jacksonville woman buys scratch-off lottery ticket at Avondale store, wins $1M prize

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman turned $50 into a $1 million prize when she bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery said Thursday.

The woman claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from AP Express at 3621 Park Street in Jacksonville’s Avondale neighborhood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.