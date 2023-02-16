JSO confirms 2 decomposing bodies found inside Panama Park home result of murder-suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned more details surrounding an investigation of a man and woman who were shot to death and in the late stages of decomposition inside a Panama Park home on Feb. 7.

According to a supplemental report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was a murder-suicide.

The police report said JSO was performing a welfare check on a home on East 61st Street. When police arrived, officers found an eviction notice on the front door dated Jan. 30, 2023 and smelled a pungent odor coming from the back porch.

According to the report, JSO found a 63-year-old man lying on a bed with trauma to the side of his head. A woman was found dead in another bed, partially covered by a blanket, and a deceased dog was wrapped in a blanket next to the woman’s bed.

The report stated that the woman shot the man, then the dog and turned the gun on herself.

JSO has not released the identities of the man or the woman. It’s also unclear how long the bodies were in the home.