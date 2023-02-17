Man barricades himself in home after firing ‘multiple weapons’ in Clay County neighborhood: Sheriff

LAKESIDE, Fla. – Deputies surrounded a home on Sandy Hollow Loop in the Lakeside area Friday morning and some other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated after reports of gunfire, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the area off College Drive south of Old Jennings Road after reports of “a person firing a weapon on that block.”

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the calls first came in around 7 a.m. and included reports of “multiple weapons” being fired outside a home. She said when deputies responded, they heard shots being fired and saw the man, who ran inside a house and barricaded himself inside.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook explains more about what's happening in a local neighborhood where some residents have been evacuated after shots were fired.

“We do not believe there’s anybody in the house with him, but because of his reckless and dangerous behavior, firing off weapons in the neighborhood outside of his house previously, we are here to take him into custody,” Cook said.

She said the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. The negotiators are working to get the man to surrender and come out of the home, while the SWAT team gave residents in the area the option to evacuate.

“St. Johns River State College, which is just down the street, graciously opened their doors to allow evacuees to come down there. A lot of people were at work, and then those who did not want to evacuate, we’ve asked them to shelter in place,” Cook said.

Deputies said residents who have family on Sandy Hollow Loop can meet their family members at the college.

Cook made clear that the SWAT situation is in no way connected to Thursday night’s Amber Alert and manhunt for kidnapping suspect Terry Aries Levy.

“This is a separate incident. In reference to the Amber Alert last night, we are still looking for Terry Levy. We do have an active warrant for kidnapping for him. His photograph is on our social media pages. If people would take a quick look at that. And please call 911 If they see him out,” Cook said.

In regards to the SWAT situation on Sandy Hollow Loop, Cook said she believes the man is barricaded in his own home but she was not 100% sure of that early in the investigation.

“We do not understand why he came out and started firing his weapons,” she said. “So once patrol responded and contained him in the house, we called out our SWAT team and our crisis negotiators. So we have crisis negotiators on scene, and they’re gonna attempt to negotiate him safely out of the home.”