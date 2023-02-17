Downtown gas leak closes Beaver Street near Clay, Jefferson streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Friday morning gas leak near Beaver Street has closed several streets downtown while crews work to contain the situation.

Beaver Street is closed between Clay Street to Jefferson Street. Drivers are encouraged to take Union Street or State Street as an alternative route.

Broad Street is also closed between Ashley and Union streets.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews ruptured the gas line on Beaver St. while installing a traffic light.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the roads could be closed for approximately 20 minutes or several hours.