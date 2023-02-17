Operation Cold Case: No arrests 32 years after murder of 22-year-old Air Force veteran

Glenn Morris was shot and killed in August of 1990 in Singleton Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is shining a light on the case of Glenn Morris, a 22-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and father who was killed in Singleton Park in August 1990.

No one has been arrested, 32 years later, according to JSO.

Cold case detective Ray Reeves with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he believes Morris’ murder could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Morris had no criminal record, and another person who was shot said he and Morris didn’t know the shooters.

Reeves said someone has to know something about this shooting because it happened when the sun was still up.

“These gunmen did this during the daytime... it wasn’t noon...but it was during the evening time frame... people were out of work, kids were out of school and it’s a family park,” he said.

Reeves has been investigating this case for years, trying to find any leads.

Morris’ daughter contacted JSO last year, which made investigators look even deeper into the case.

Reeves said before Morris was shot, he was parked in a car at the park talking to a friend.

Reeves said that’s when three men drove up in a truck and shot at Morris and his friend.

After the shooting, Morris’ friend was able to run away and take himself to the hospital. Morris tried to drive away but crashed his car and died from his gunshot wounds.

Reeves said the only lead that has appeared over the years is that the shooters could have been driving an orange and white GMC truck.

Because shots were fired into the car and the shooters’ car hasn’t been located, there is no DNA evidence for investigators to process.

There is little evidence, so detectives are asking for your help in identifying the shooters.

“We want to not only seek justice for Mr. Morris, but for his daughter,” Reeves said. “Cold cases are important because it means those criminals are still out there.”

Contact JSO at 904-630-0500 if you have any information about this case. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or Project Cold Case.