Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in deadly 2022 Christmas Day shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday night announced an arrest in a deadly shooting on the Westside that occurred on Christmas Day of last year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road, where the found a man who had been shot in a car. The man was rushed to a hospital where medical staff determined he died of his injuries.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and interviews, the Sheriff’s Office said, Talon Kenneth McClary, 21, was identified as a suspect. He was arrested Friday on a charge of murder after he surrendered to homicide detectives at JSO.

A motive for the shooting was not previously released.