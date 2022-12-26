Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene, where the man died from his injuries.

A person of interest, who is detained and being interviewed, called police after the incident to say they were involved.

No motive is known at the time. The relationship between the person of interest and the victim is also unknown, but Stephens said JSO doesn’t believe this was a random shooting.

JSO is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.