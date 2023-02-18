Man fatally shot at Dix Ellis Trail motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was working to make an arrest Friday night after a shooting at a motel on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows neighborhood.

Sgt. Chris Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police responded at about 3:50 p.m., and they located a man outside a motel room suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to a hospital, where medical personnel determined he died from his injuries.

The events that led to the shooting were unclear, Stephens said. Police were canvassing the area for potential witnesses. Stephens noted that he believed the motel was closed for business, but it did appear that several people were living there.

He asked for anyone with information to contact authorities.