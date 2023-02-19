57-year-old motorcyclist dies in early morning Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 57-year-old Jacksonville man died early Sunday morning in a crash in Arlington.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving eastbound on the Arlington Expressway service road east of Arlington Road around 2 a.m.

When he was attempting to merge onto the eastbound Arlington Expressway lanes the front of his motorcycle collided with the raised concrete median separating the service road and entrance ramp, FHP said.

The motorcycle began to overturn and the man fell off and collided with a metal signage pole.

The motorcycle ended up blocking the eastbound entrance ramp to the Arlington Expressway.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, FHP said.

No other details were immediately available.