Duval teacher says he was fired after Gov. DeSantis called his viral empty bookshelf video a ‘fake narrative’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville substitute teacher is speaking out after he said he was fired from Duval County Public Schools after posing a video that went viral.

He said he was fired this week after he posted a video of empty bookshelves at Mandarin Middle School in January.

Brian Covey said he posted the videos to let people know what’s really happening inside local schools.

Several teachers across the state have been sharing photos and videos of bookshelves in an effort to show how school districts are responding to new Florida laws regarding books and materials available to children in classrooms and libraries.

Districts have been performing a mass review of all classroom libraries and media centers after the Florida Department of Education handed down directives parallel to new state law.

Covey said when he received the call from ESS, the company that contracts with DCPS to provide substitutes like him, that he was terminated he was surprised to hear he was being let go.

A tweet from Covey on Jan. 27 that shows empty shelves inside the school has now been viewed nearly six million times.

“Since y’all wanna play the “this isn’t really happening” game,” he wrote.

Covey was employed as a substitute teacher for DCPS at the time he recorded the video.

He told News4JAX he only posted it because he wanted to show others that books were actually being taken out of students’ classrooms and libraries.

“I was considering becoming a full-time teacher because it’s an area of need and because I enjoyed it. I was a teacher for one class. I enjoyed what I was doing,” Covey said.

When asked about the video during a news conference in Jacksonville earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back.

“That video, that was a fake narrative, that was not true,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the school “hadn’t even put out the books to begin with.”

“What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to act like somehow we don’t want books,” he continued.

Covey said he thinks DeSantis’s comments played a role in his firing.

According to media reports, Covey was fired because the district found the video misrepresented what books were available to students. The district addressed the video in its own tweet on Friday.

“The viral video you are sharing shows less than half the story. Yes, those shelves were empty. But they were in a room full of books. See the video below for the full story,” the district wrote.