UNF dealing with rising cases of scabies among students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is dealing with more cases of scabies on campus, according to the University’s newspaper, the UNF Spinnaker. The Student Health Services department reports 16 students have either been exposed or diagnosed with scabies.

Two weeks ago, more than 300 on-campus residents were alerted that they may have been exposed. Those students live in Osprey Cove Buildings T and V. Symptoms can take between four to eight weeks to develop.

The Spinnaker reports that three of the cases were identified in the past week, the other 13 were reported the week prior. SHS Director Dr. Valarie Morrison told Spinnaker that of the 16 students, five were diagnosed and treated and 11 were identified through contact tracing as potentially exposed.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites. It leads to itching around bumps or a rash and can affect any area of the body. It’s spread by skin-to-skin contact with another person who has scabies, and can spread quickly in crowds.

Symptoms of scabies that you should be aware of:

Intense itching, especially at night



Pimple-like itchy rash



Rash can include tiny blisters and scales



If you believe you’ve been exposed to scabies, contact UNF SHS by calling (904) 620-2900.