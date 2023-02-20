‘We’re at the beginning’: Family of man shot, killed on Christmas Day ‘thankful’ arrest made but recognizes there’s more to be done

Baron Dixon with his fiancee and their 20-month-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day on Jacksonville’s Westside said they are thankful an arrest has been made.

Talon McClary, 21, was arrested and charged with murder Friday in connection to Baron Dixon’s death.

Dixon was killed near the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road after purchasing a car.

Baron’s family told News4JAX that Dixon and McClary were associates and that McClary had sold Baron a car before he was killed.

“This is such an emotionally strainful process for so many people,” Baron’s mother Gina Gibbs said.

Gibbs said she was thankful when detectives told her an arrest was made.

“God was able to put it on people’s hearts for them to come forward with some information -- just we’re at the beginning of being able to get some answers,” his mother said. “We’re thankful for the people that have come forward and every little bit, no matter how small or big the evidence, the information, it all counts. We need more. We’re still looking for anything that people have.”

Other family members feel relieved that they are one step closer to justice but still said they are at a loss for words.

“I’m glad that there’s an arrest, but it sort of doesn’t change anything because he’s still not here,” Baron’s fiancé Haley Barnhill said.

Detectives said they’re still searching for evidence and looking for people to come forward.

McClary is being held without bond. He is expected back in court in March.

If anyone has information in connection to this case, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.