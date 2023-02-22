Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Fernandina Beach looking for city managers

By the end of this week, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Fernandina Beach will be searching for new city managers. These vacancies are all for different reasons.

The city manager of Atlantic Beach, Shane Corbin, is stepping down this Friday from his position after serving a 45-day notice.

Next door in Neptune Beach, the City Council fired Stefen Wynn as its city manager last month. Wynn was fired for how he handled the big “green water tank” project and the construction of a new senior center.

Stefen Wynn (City of Neptune Beach)

Over in Fernandina Beach, commissioners fired city manager Dale Martin Tuesday night during a meeting. Martin had been in that position since December 2015.

Several residents did not agree with the decision or at least wanted there to be more of a discussion before a decision was made.

Martin also addressed commissioners before the vote that resulted in his firing.

“All I have to say is it has been an honor to serve this community and a privilege to lead the staff,” Martin said. “Thank you.”

Vice mayor David Sturges previously asked for Martin’s termination without cause, saying he had 23 reasons from anonymous residents.

Tuesday night, Sturges said the city needed to go in a different direction.

“Ultimately, it was time for change and new eyes to look at our city management,” Sturges said. “There were certain personal issues and different issues that happened in the city that did not go the way they should have. I do not have a grievance. I think Dale Martin, our city manager was a great man. I feel that it was time for a new change in a new direction for a city.”

Mark Foxworth, who used to be the police chief of Fernandina Beach, was named the interim city manager.