Commissioners vote to terminate Fernandina Beach city manager, appoint former police chief

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Fernandina Beach city commissioners on Tuesday voted to terminate the employment of Dale Martin as its city manager, and with a 5-0 vote they approved appointing Mark Foxworth, former chief of the Fernandina Beach Police Department, as the interim replacement.

A total of eight people spoke during public comment, only one of whom spoke in favor of changing managers. Former Major Johnny Miller spoke favorably of Martin, and most who spoke asked that resolutions be tabled until more discussion could happen.

As reported by the Fernandina Beach News Leader, Commissioner David Sturges had a “laundry list of reasons” he believed Martin should be fired.

During the meeting, Commissioner Chip Ross voiced concerns over what happened over the last few weeks, saying that no one voiced concerns over management during a prior all-day meeting. Vice Mayor David Sturges asked for Martin’s termination without cause, saying he had 23 reasons from anonymous citizens and that the city needs new direction.

Mayor Bradley Bean called Martin a stand-up guy, saying it was a difficult decision. He said Foxworth is an excellent manager of people and proposed a citizen committee to help the search for the next city manager.

The topic will be brought up again during a March 7 meeting.