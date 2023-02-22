Jaguars season ticket holders seeing increase in prices

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Fans cheer during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season ticket holders are sounding off about what some describe as steep price increases.

Coming off Jacksonville’s playoff run, fans say they got a notice from the team. And New4JAX has been talking with fans and has heard a wide range of price increases depending on where the seat is located. Some say the price rise is as low as 12%, while other say it is as high as 40%.

News4JAX started looking into this story when a season ticket holder emailed the newsroom, writing, “I renewed my Jaguars season tickets yesterday and was shocked to get hit with a 40% increase. As a legacy.(day one) season ticket holder, this is by far the largest single-season jump.”

TELL US: Jaguars season ticket holders, Did your 2023 prices skyrocket? We want to hear from you

That’s not totally unexpected. News4JAX sports anchor and reporter Jamal St. Cyr said he is not surprised. He said the Jaguars ticket prices have been woefully underpriced for years.

“Part of it has been the Jaguars have been one of the cheapest tickets in the NFL for a long time now,” he said. “With some success on the horizon, it makes sense.”

Another Jaguars fan said their season tickets went up $700 — from $1,980 to $2,664.

But not everyone is seeing as steep a price hike.

“We all knew this was coming. We’ve got a winning team now. We’ve been spoiled the last few years with some of the cheapest ticket prices in the league,” said Jaguars season ticket holder David Mendenhall. “I’m accepting. I already knew something like this was coming, went up about 10% this year. Do I like it? No. But I respect it. The Jaguars are doing a lot more than they’re used to doing.”

News4JAX Insiders also let us know the season ticket price increases they were seeing.

Insider “Brad” said his tickets went from “$245 per seat, per game to $282.

Insider “Joe Costa” wrote, “Ours in section 206 increased 25%”

And Insider “Peace of Mind” said, “Ours went up about 15%, not exactly what I would call skyrocketing.”

News4JAX reached out to the Jaguars and received this statement:

“On average, season ticket prices will increase in 2023, although that increase varies across seating areas. Some seats will receive moderate increases, some are flat/unchanged, while others will actually go down in price. Overall, our average ticket price in 2023 will still rank in the bottom quartile of all NFL teams. Once available, new season tickets will start as low as $19.

“Existing season ticket members always get first priority when purchasing tickets to Jaguars games. They have until March 8 to renew their season tickets.

“Demand for 2023 season tickets is at an extreme high. The Jaguars sales department has already taken more season ticket deposits than at any other time in the last decade-plus.”