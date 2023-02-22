Central Florida news reporter & photographer who were covering story among 5 shot in Orange County neighborhood, sheriff says

Three people are dead after shootings Wednesday that involved both a news reporter and a photographer who were in the Pine Hills neighborhood covering a homicide that had occurred earlier in the day, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mana.

Mana said detectives were first called to the scene on Haleigh Street this morning where they found a woman who had been shot to death. They later received 911 calls about another shooting at that location, as well as a third shooting nearby.

“On Hialeah street deputies located two men who had been shot in or near a vehicle. They are a (Spectrum) News 13 reporter and photographer who were on the scene to cover the homicide from this morning,” Mana said.

The sheriff added that on Harrington Street nearby, a woman and her 9-year-old girl were also shot inside their home. The 9-year-old girl, Mana said, succumbed to her injuries.

“The victims were transported to nearby hospitals and tragically one of the News 13 employees has passed,” the sheriff added. It’s unclear whether it was the reporter or the photographer that was killed.

Mana said investigators detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder earlier in the day, as well as the shootings that occurred in the afternoon. He was identified as Keith Moses, 19.

“He is being formally charged in the murder from this morning. And we expect additional charges for the shootings of the four people this afternoon,” Mana said.