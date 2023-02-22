Need a job? Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue is hiring lifeguards

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a job, then look no further. The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division is currently searching for seasonal lifeguards.

The position is for those who have an interest in protecting swimmers and beachgoers.

Pay starts at $16.13 an hour. Applicants must be 16 years old and pass a physical agility test.

“The work is heavy work requiring the exertion of 100 pounds of force occasionally, up to 50 pounds of force frequently, and up to 20 pounds of force constantly to move objects,” the job application said.

The position lists physical demands and applicants must be able to work outdoors “under extreme weather and environmental conditions such as cold, heat, noise, vibration, hazards, atmospheric conditions, and exposure to oils, dust, dirt, fumes, and noises.”

