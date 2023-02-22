75º

The results are in on a 4-day workweek study

How would a 4-day workweek benefit or hurt you at your current job?

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

FILE - A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated over six months last year will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and burned out and had better work-life balance. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A 4-day work week study in the United Kingdom is over, and most of the companies (92%) said they’ll continue with that schedule.

For six months in 2022, 61 companies – and about 2,900 employees – tried the pilot program model. Not every company or organization participating structured their “four-day” workweek the same way, but in the end, most experienced higher employee retention, higher revenue and higher productivity.

READ: The results of the study

Tell us: How would a 4-day workweek benefit or hurt you at your current job? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

