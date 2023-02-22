The results are in on a 4-day workweek study

A 4-day work week study in the United Kingdom is over, and most of the companies (92%) said they’ll continue with that schedule.
For six months in 2022, 61 companies – and about 2,900 employees – tried the pilot program model. Not every company or organization participating structured their “four-day” workweek the same way, but in the end, most experienced higher employee retention, higher revenue and higher productivity.
READ: The results of the study
Tell us: How would a 4-day workweek benefit or hurt you at your current job? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.