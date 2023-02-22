TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer strikes overpass, shuts down part of I-75 in Marion County

Tractor trailer hits over pass on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol and work crews are working on I-75 Northbound in Marion County where a tractor-trailer traveling north struck and damaged the SW 66 Street overpass near the 347-mile marker.

Tractor trailer hits over pass on I-75 in Marion County (Florida Highway Patrol)

The incident sent concrete onto I-75 and forced the closure of the interstate in that area. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, FHP said debris removal, and possible temporary repairs were expected to last for the next 3 hours or longer.

That means the I-75 Northbound lanes will be closed until at least 5:00 p.m. FHP is urging all motorists traveling through this area to seek other routes, until further notice.

All Northbound lanes remain closed. All northbound traffic is being detoured off I-75 at the 341 mm / CR 484 exit.

All Southbound lanes are open but travel is very slow with an approximate 10-mile backup.

SW 66 St (Williams Road) also remains closed.

Motorists should seek other routes, until further notice.