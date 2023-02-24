Organizations, city leaders push to keep public interest in continued search for missing adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – February 24 is recognized as the 13th annual “Missing Adults’ Day.”

Jacksonville organizations and community leaders held an event at city hall to show that missing adults are not forgotten.

The John Rowan Foundation and The Justice Coalition co-hosted the “Missing Adults’ Day” event to honor the families of missing people and keep public interest alive in the continued search for missing adults.

News4JAX’s reporter Ashley Harding was the MC for the event as well.

In 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received over 3,000 missing person cases. Of those cases, 650 were men over the age of 18, and 439 were females over the age of 18.

Sheriff T.K. Waters spoke at the event and said the sheriff’s office has law enforcement officers who are dedicated and “work tirelessly to solve these cases.”

“Each missing adult has a father and mother, son, daughter, sister, brother, and a loved one. A missing person continues to be missed by someone in this community,” Waters said. “We will not stop searching. We will not waver in our commitment to you and your family to provide answers. We stand with you and acknowledge the continued pain that you endure.”

At the event, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also presented families of missing loved ones with a rose and delivered a proclamation to show support for the cause.

“We do offer much-needed support to the families of missing whereas the John Rowland Foundation was founded in honor of John P. Rowan Jr., a Jacksonville resident, husband and father who was last seen on Feb. 23, 2001,” Curry said. “The Justice Coalition provides services and support to victims of violent crimes, educates the community about criminal justice offerings and works to be a proactive force in the fight against crime.”

The Justice Coalition and victim advocacy groups remind people to keep updated pictures, dental records and fingerprints of their missing loved ones on file for use when needed.