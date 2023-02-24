Sandalwood teens attempt to rob, attack student for $400 fanny pack, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned more Friday about an attack on a student that led to a code yellow lockdown at Sandalwood High School on Thursday.

Principal Saryn Hatcher sent a message to parents and guardians concerning the situation.

The message stated that police were investigating a report concerning a student being attacked and robbed by another student in one of the school’s restrooms. Hatcher said police were able to identify and arrest two students in connection to the incident. The student who was attacked received medical care and assistance.

News4JAX obtained the arrest report for both 14-year-old boys, who we are not naming because of their ages.

According to the report, surveillance video caught the boys following a student into a bathroom. The report said the boys followed the student to try to take his $400 fanny pack. The student, however, resisted their attempt to take his fanny pack, and he was sliced on the side of his head with scissors near his ear.

The video also showed the student coming out of the restroom bleeding and the teens leaving shortly after. One of the teens was bleeding from a cut on his hand.

Both teens were arrested and charged with robbery and battery.

Hatcher called the situation “unacceptable,” saying “it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes.”

She also thanked school police and security teams in the message for their efforts in resolving this incident.