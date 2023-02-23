Sandalwood High schoolers arrested after student attacked, robbed, principal says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Sandalwood High School students were arrested Thursday after the school was placed on a code yellow lockdown to investigate an attack on a student, according to a message regarding the incident from Principal Saryn Hatcher to parents and guardians.

The message stated that police were investigating a report concerning a student being attacked and robbed by another student in one of the school’s restrooms. Hatcher said police were able to identify and arrest two students in connection to the incident.

The student who was attacked received medical care and assistance.

Hatcher called the situation “unacceptable,” saying “it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes.”

She also thanked school police and security teams in the email for their efforts in resolving this incident.

