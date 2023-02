JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tells News4JAX that JSO and several law enforcement agencies assisted park rangers in clearing the beach after a large fight was reported Saturday afternoon at Huguenot Park.

There is no information about any possible arrests.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said they had no record of anyone being transported from the beach.

News4JAX received nearly a dozen calls and messages about the heavy police and fire rescue presence at the park.