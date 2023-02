PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died in a crash in Putnam on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the corner of County Road 309 and County Road 308 around 7:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says the cyclist hit a van as she was turning into a gas station parking lot.

She was thrown from the bike and airlifted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.