Jaguars resign defensive lineman Robertson-Harris, running back Hasty

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back Jamycal Hasty to contract extensions, the team announced Sunday.

A league source told ESPN the extension takes Robertson-Harris through the 2025 season and will lighten the scheduled $10.133 salary cap figure in 2023. The Jaguars needed to clear $31 million to get under the salary cap.

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on the three-year, $24.3 million contract with $14 million guaranteed that he signed in March 2021.

Robertson-Harris originally signed with the Jaguars in 2021 and has appeared in 31 games with 30 starts the past two seasons in Jacksonville. He set career-highs in total tackles (45), tackles for loss (seven) quarterback hits (12) and passes defensed (four) in 2022. In the Jaguars two postseason contests, Robertson-Harris had 14 total tackles, 1.0 sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defensed. The Oakland, Calif. native spent the first four seasons of his career with Chicago and has played in 83 games in his seven-year career. He has amassed 156 total tackles including 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

Hasty played in all 17 regular season games and both postseason games for the Jaguars in 2022 after being claimed off of waivers on Aug. 31, 2022. In his first season with Jacksonville, he recorded career highs in scrimmage yards (320), rushing yards (194), carries (46) and rushing TDs (2). The Longview, Texas native entered the league with the 49ers and played in 19 games with San Francisco from 2020-21.