Watch out for spring break scams, BBB says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring Break is right around the corner and the Better Business Bureau wants to you watch out for scams.

Now is the prime time for crooks to try new tricks to take your money and personal information.

Right now, scammers are trying to capitalize on trending internet searches and popular destinations for vacations to trick you out of your money.

That’s why it’s crucial to pay attention to red flags when booking your spring break getaway.

First, if something says it’s a “free vacation” but it’s making you pay, it’s likely a scam.

If the offer doesn’t give specifics on the trip, requires payment in wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency, says something is only available “right now,” or an offer is suspiciously cheap and seems to good to be true, it probably is.

So, here are some ways to avoid scams. First, never sign or pay for something until you know the details.

Do your research and compare prices to other travel companies. And never pay with wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it makes it impossible to track, and you will lose your money.

Another tip to avoid getting scammed is by talking to your friends and family about trustworthy travel agencies they’ve used in the past.

If they’ve used them before it’s less likely that to be a scam.