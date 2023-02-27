Lawyer for man convicted in rape, murder of Orange Park vet tech files motion for new trial

The lawyer representing Michael Renard Jackson, the man convicted a second time in the 2007 rape and murder of 25-year-old Andrea Boyer at the Wells Road veterinary clinic where she worked, has filed a motion for a new trial.

The motion comes after the jury last week could not agree on a death sentence, so Jackson is facing life in prison without parole.

In the motion, Jackson’s lawyer contends the trial judge made 10 errors during the conduct of the trial

The defense says the judge should have granted a direct acquittal, should not have allowed the prosecution to tell the jury about Jackson’s prior rape conviction, allowed the prosecution to badger Jackson while he was on the witness stand during cross-examination, and that the verdict was contrary to the weight of the circumstantial evidence.

Jackson has a sentencing hearing on March 13.