FHP: Car goes over side of Buckman Bridge after it was hit by Road Ranger

FHP searching for vehicle pushed off the bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle was pushed off of the Buckman Bridge by a Road Ranger early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This crash is believed to be fatal, according to FHP.

The vehicle has been located, FHP said.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Duval county fatal crash. I-295 NB on Buckman Bridge. Road Ranger versus another vehicle. Other vehicle went over side of bridge and into water after impact. Attempts to recover the vehicle are currently ongoing. We believe this crash to be a fatality. pic.twitter.com/wgtrAxhfkU — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) February 28, 2023