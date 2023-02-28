75º

FHP: Car goes over side of Buckman Bridge after it was hit by Road Ranger

Joe McLean, Reporter

FHP searching for vehicle pushed off the bridge. (FHP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle was pushed off of the Buckman Bridge by a Road Ranger early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This crash is believed to be fatal, according to FHP.

The vehicle has been located, FHP said.

We will update this story once more information is available.

