TELL US: What do you think about the student loan forgiveness plan?

The Supreme Court is meeting Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. About 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness and 16 million applications have been approved.

The court will decide if forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans will happen.

All relief is on hold right now, and it’ll be up to the Supreme Court to decide if debt forgiveness for college students will move forward.

