2 dead in shooting in Arlington, sources say

A deadly double shooting was reported at an Arlington apartment complex Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were found dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Arlington, according to multiple News4JAX sources.

The double shooting was reported at The Square at 59 Caroline Apartments, an apartment complex on Fort Caroline Road in the University Park area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect is in custody but would only say they were working on a “reported shooting.”

Sources said the suspected shooter was captured elsewhere in Jacksonville by a K-9 team. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

