JEA tells UF it’s pleased to be part of plan for satellite campus, offers $10M in services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a meeting Tuesday of the JEA board, News4JAX learned some new details about a potential University of Florida satellite campus coming to Jacksonville.

The utility sent a letter to the university, saying that it’s pleased to be part of the plan. It intends to support the campus, offering $10 million worth of services.

In the letter, JEA say it’s pushing for the campus to be built near the water plant located along 1st Street in Springfield. However, JEA will give UF the $10 million in services regardless of where the campus ends up.

One of the items on the Jacksonville City Council’s agenda Tuesday night was a public hearing to allow people a chance to voice their opinions on a bill that would authorize a $20 million grant to the university to begin planning the campus.

The city said the campus would build on UF’s and Jacksonville’s long-standing connections in health care, and provide new graduate education programs aimed at supporting the region’s growing workforce needs in biomedical technology and focused on pioneering technology related to simulation, health applications of artificial intelligence, patient quality and safety, health care administration and fintech.

The announcement comes more than a year after UF announced another new satellite campus in West Palm Beach.