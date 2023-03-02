Early voting continues in Jacksonville’s city elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters have through Sunday, March 19, to cast a ballot at any one of nearly 20 early voting locations around the county in races for Jacksonville mayor and at least four other city races.
Election day is Tuesday, March 21st. There is no early voting on the Monday before the election. While you can vote at a location anywhere in the city during early voting, on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.
Each early voting location will also have a secure ballot intake station so voters can drop off a vote-by-mail ballot.
All registered voters in Duval County, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote for mayor, property appraiser and three at-large city council seats. Most voters will also have an additional race on their ballot for their designated city council district.
CANDIDATES & RACES ON THE BALLOT: News4JAX Voter’s Guide
A candidate must get more than 50 percent of the vote in order to win. If that is not the case in a race, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the May 16th general election.
The Supervisor of Elections office at 105 East Monroe Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the early voting period, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during that timeframe.
The following early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily:
- Argyle Branch Library: 7973 Old Middleburg Rd. S.
- Beaches Branch Library: 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach
- Bradham & Brooks Branch Library: 1755 Edgewood Ave. W.
- FSCJ - Deerwood Center: 9911 Old Baymeadows Rd.
- Highlands Regional Library: 1826 Dunn Ave.
- Joseph Lee Community Center: 5120 Perry St.
- Legends Community Center: 5130 Soutel Dr.
- Mandarin Branch Library: 3330 Kori Rd.
- Murray Hill United Methodist Church: 4101 College St.
- Oceanway Community Center: 12215 Sago Ave. W.
- Pablo Creek Regional Library: 13295 Beach Blvd.
- Regency Square Branch Library: 9900 Regency Square Blvd.
- San Marco Branch Library: 1513 LaSalle St.
- South Mandarin Branch Library: 12125 San Jose Blvd.
- Southeast Regional Library: 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.
- University Park Branch Library: 3435 University Blvd. N.
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library: 6887 103rd St.
- West Branch Library: 1425 Chaffee Rd. S.