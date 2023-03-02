Early voting continues in Jacksonville’s city elections

Early voting continues through Saturday everywhere in Florida and through Sunday in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters have through Sunday, March 19, to cast a ballot at any one of nearly 20 early voting locations around the county in races for Jacksonville mayor and at least four other city races.

Election day is Tuesday, March 21st. There is no early voting on the Monday before the election. While you can vote at a location anywhere in the city during early voting, on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

Each early voting location will also have a secure ballot intake station so voters can drop off a vote-by-mail ballot.

All registered voters in Duval County, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote for mayor, property appraiser and three at-large city council seats. Most voters will also have an additional race on their ballot for their designated city council district.

A candidate must get more than 50 percent of the vote in order to win. If that is not the case in a race, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the May 16th general election.

The Supervisor of Elections office at 105 East Monroe Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the early voting period, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during that timeframe.

The following early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily: