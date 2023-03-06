Man facing murder charge in shooting near Northside house party

A 19-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder following what police said was a fight near a Northside house party on Sunday.

According to JSO’s Transparency Page, the man who died was identified as a 38-year-old man. Derrion Parker-Hinton was identified as the person who was charged.

Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday said there was a fight in the street. The 38-year-old was shot and rushed to a hospital where he died.

Another man in his late 30s was stabbed several times and rushed to a hospital where he is expected to survive. About 15 minutes later, Russell said, a teenager walked into a hospital to be treated for stab wounds from that scene. He was expected to be okay.