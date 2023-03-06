Mother calls loss of son ‘unimaginable’ after fatal crash in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A mother is remembering the life of her son who she said was taken too soon after being killed in a crash in early February.

Christian Aguayo,26, died after he lost control of his SUV, overturned and hit a tree while driving on Doctors Lake in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“It’s unimaginable losing a child,” Christian’s mother Tina Aguayo said.

Tina said her son had a beautiful soul and loved to play musical instruments. He was also good at boxing and most importantly, cared for his family and three children.

“He cared for them. He took care of them. He played with them all the time. He was a really good dad. He loved his kids. I just want to keep his memory alive for his kids so they can remember when they get older,” she said.

Tina said dealing with his loss has been a challenge, especially since she never imagined she’d outlive her children.

“It’s a reason to get up every day and keep going, but it’s not just that, it’s at least we have that so we have some part of him, so that helps,” Tina said.

She also said she now understands how other mothers who lost a child feel and sends support to them during their grief.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his family.