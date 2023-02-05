26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report stated.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died.