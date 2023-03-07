Crescent City man killed in Putnam County crash, FHP says

A Crescent City man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a crash Monday in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report said a pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old man, failed to maintain control along Highway 17 north of Shady Oak Drive and entered oncoming traffic. The truck collided with an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the truck was not injured, FHP said. The driver of the SUV, identified as a 38-year-old Crescent City man, died of his injuries.

A 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy who were in the SUV were said to have suffered minor injuries, FHP said.