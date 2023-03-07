Mother desperate for answers 3 months after daughter was killed in a crash

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Three months after 20-year-old Allie Mason was killed in a crash, no arrests have been made. The Georgia State Patrol reported the crash on Highway 32 near the Georgia Highway 99 split last December.

Sherry Mason said she fighting to keep her daughter Allie’s memory alive. “She was always laughing and making faces, trying to make other people laugh.”

Allie Mason, 20, died in a crash on Highway 32 near the Georgia Highway 99 split in December (Sherry Mason)

Mason posted a TikTok video showing images of Allie.

“It’s just indescribable, I can tell you there’s nothing worse that I’ve considered,” Mason said.

Allie’s car is barely recognizable in pictures of the crash that took her life in December.

Mason is anxious for an arrest, and justice. “I’ve waited very patiently, very quietly for the last almost three months,” Mason said. “It’s very hard, especially when the other driver is posting stuff on social media or her friends and family are doing a GoFundMe and fundraisers for her and her medical bills. And yet, you know, we’re never going to see our daughter again.”

According to the GSP report, witnesses told troopers the other driver was driving “erratic” and was “speeding as it was weaving from lane to lane” before the crash.

GSP told News4JAX the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating, which takes time. They’re waiting on medical records for both drivers. The GoFundMe for the other driver reports multiple injuries and surgeries.

“Unless she’s charged, she is still going to get to do everything that she had planned,” Mason said. “While we’ll never get to, so we’re really upset.”

Mason said no amount of money or jail time can bring her daughter back, but she still wants answers and justice.