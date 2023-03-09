Historic building on East Bay Street to get major face lift, add new live music venue, restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prime spot on East Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville is in line for some big changes.

The Downtown Investment Authority on Thursday approved plans to move forward with redeveloping the historic building in the entertainment district across the street from where the old courthouse stood before it was demolished.

Right now, this strip of businesses next to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is home to seven different businesses on the ground floor including Myth Nightclub, Element Bistro Bar and Lounge and Live Bar.

The $7 million redesign of the 40,000-square-foot building that was constructed in 1908 and eventually subdivided will include making the second floor functional again.

Renderings of 333 East Bay Street redevelopment. (Downtown Investment Authourity)

On the second story of the west end, there are plans for a new live music venue and event space called “The Republic” that can be used for wedding receptions and corporate events. There are also plans to add more bars and restaurants on the bottom floors.

Right next door, on the west side, is another planned two-story concert venue and rooftop bar, Decca Live. Construction on that is already underway.

Decca Live, a two-story music venue on East Bay Street currently under construction. (Jax Daily Record)

Board members said redevelopment is desperately needed because right now the area looks run down. Construction on that large-scale makeover along Bay Street is expected to begin later this year.

DIA said the tenants there now are expected to remain.

Both projects are located across the street from where DIA hopes to have a massive $140 million dollar development dubbed “The Hardwick.”

DIA said Thursday it is working with Carter, the developer of The Hardwick at Ford on Bay, to finalize the project terms and conditions, which include incorporating all modifications and changes in scope and design, identifying development partners and any other material modifications. The final terms and conditions will be presented to the DIA Board for full consideration during the July meeting.

The board also discussed the nearly $18 million redevelopment of the old Ambassador Hotel on North Julia Street.

That project has been delayed due to window supply chain issues but it could be completed and ready to open as a 127-room Wyndham hotel and restaurant by the end of the year.