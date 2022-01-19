Vote expected today on which company will redevelop old courthouse site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We expect to learn today which company will be tapped to redevelop the site of the old Duval County Courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Downtown Investment Authority is scheduled to vote at 2 p.m. Wednesday after the city received six bids for the project.

One of them -- from a company called “Carter” based in Atlanta -- appears to be the clear frontrunner.

It wants to turn the now empty lot, which the city calls The Ford on Bay, into a high-rise apartment building with restaurants and shopping.

Below is a look at what that $140 million plan from Carter would look like if it’s the one chosen for the project.

Renderings of Ford on Bay project (Courtesy of Jax Daily Record)

Carter wants to build a high rise with more than 330 apartments and a 550-space parking garage.

There’s a plan for two restaurants and 125 open spots for retail.

Carter is also proposing building a tower with severe weather resilience, adding eco-buffers like a tree canopy and green roofs to protect the building.

Here’s a breakdown of what needs to happen in the process after today’s vote:

Negotiations with the company can begin as early as tomorrow.

Once a deal is in place and approved, it will go to the City Council for a final vote.

The Downtown Development Review Board will have a say in any changes included in the final design.

The company will also have to apply for permits before breaking ground.

The timing of this decision is fitting.

Thursday will mark exactly three years since the old City Hall came crashing down after standing on the north bank for 60 years.

Just on the other side of the Marina is the failed Berkman II property.

After a series of delays, the city expects it will come down next month.