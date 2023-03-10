JSO makes 4 arrests in drug bust, seizure of guns at Jax Beach Airbnb rental

Two of the four arrested are facing felony charges

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – New4JAX has learned more about the arrests of numerous people the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said were involved in a drug bust investigation Sunday.

JSO announced Thursday that it arrested several people on drug charges and seized 14 firearms from an Airbnb in Jacksonville Beach.

According to arrest reports, four arrests were made after the JSO detectives were monitoring the Airbnb on 8th Street North when the air unit saw several people walking around the backyard of the home with rifles. They were also spotted going back and forth from several cars parked in front of the home.

JSO also said in the announcement that at least one of the individuals arrested had an active arrest warrant.

De’Sha Felton and Andrew Sharp are facing possession of over 20 grams of marijuana charges. Two of the four arrests were misdemeanors, so we are not naming them.

Jacksonville Beach police knocked on the door, the Sheriff’s Office said, and at least two people were seen running from the residence through the backyard, throwing firearms over a fence. Five individuals initially exited the residence, and more than 40 more would come out a short time later, JSO said.