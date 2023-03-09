Numerous drug arrests at Jax Beach Airbnb rental; 14 guns confiscated, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrests of numerous people on drug charges, and the seizure of firearms from an Airbnb in Jacksonville Beach.

On Sunday, JSO said, the Community Problem Response Unit was deployed in Duval County under the violence reduction strategy. Investigators said detectives were monitoring the Airbnb after receiving information that people who were tied to a criminal gang were staying there. Police said they also received several calls for information regarding narcotics and firearms at the residence.

During surveillance, JSO said, detectives saw several people walking around the outside of the residence armed with “assault-style rifles.” Police said at least one person had an active arrest warrant.

Jacksonville Beach police knocked on the door, the Sheriff’s Office said, and at least two people were seen running from the residence through the backyard, throwing firearms over a fence. Five individuals initially exited the residence, and more than 40 more would come out a short time later, JSO said.

Numerous arrests were made for charges stemming from drugs located in and around the residence as well as for prior warrants. A search warrant for the residence was also obtained and was executed. A total of 14 guns were confiscated.