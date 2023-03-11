Beaches businesses reap the benefits of The Players

Insider Randy Conrad shared this gorgeous sunrise shot from the Jacksonville Beach pier.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Businesses at the beaches are seeing crowds that come from a surplus of visitors who are in Jacksonville for The Players,

On Friday evening, it wasn’t hard to spot someone wearing a players hat or a golf polo.

Dick Grymonprez got a special surprise from his two longtime friends — tickets to the tournament.

“It was on my bucket list to go to Sawgrass,” Grymonprez said.

He can check it off the list.

Michael Taylor and his daughter, Emily, flew in from Texas.

“We’re actually here to celebrate my daughter Emily here. She just became a PGA member,” explained Taylor.

The beaches are also busy with the kickoff of spring break.

It’s been a big boost for local businesses like The GOAT Tapas & Bar

“It’s awesome,’ said GOAT owner Luke Shinners. “The last couple of days we’ve met people from all around the country and locals alike, and it’s been very, very positive.”

All say they’re hoping for clear skies the rest of the weekend after a storm put a damper on play in the second round Friday.